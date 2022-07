Person shot at gas station this morning in Tuscaloosa

crime, police tape

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a victim was shot in the leg this morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. at the Chevron gas station at 1500 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Investigators said the shooting happened during an argument, and there’s no reason to believe there’s any danger to the surrounding area or community.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please contact VCU at 205-464-8690.