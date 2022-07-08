Person found dead this morning at Hurricane Creek

Photo courtesy Tuscaloosa Police Department. hurricane creek body found

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a man walking his dog discovered a person dead in the water at Hurricane Creek this morning.

Tuscaloosa Police got the call around 7:15 a.m.

Investigators said the person who died is white, but their sex or identity has not yet been determined and it isn’t yet known how long they were in the water.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit investigates all unnatural deaths that happen within Tuscaloosa County, and it’s not yet known whether or not foul play was involved.