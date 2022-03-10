Permitless carry bill goes to conference committee

gun

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Lawmakers have created a conference committee to discuss legislation that would do away with the requirement to get a state permit to carry a concealed handgun.

The Alabama House of Representatives on Wednesday voted 71-13 to reject Senate changes to the House-passed bill and send the bill to a conference committee.

The Alabama Senate agreed Thursday.

The permitless carry proposal is championed by gun rights advocates who argue people should not have to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun.

Opponents, including state sheriffs and others in law enforcement, said the permits help combat crime and enhance public safety.

