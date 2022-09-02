Permanent Plaque in Place to Honor Tide Legends Jackson and Mitchell

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Ashley Melroy

The University of Alabama’s ceremony to honor the two athletes that helped break down barriers within Crimson Tide football is complete.

In April, the school dedicated a plaque on A-Day honoring Alabama football’s first black scholarship players, Wilbur Jackson and John Mitchell. The plaque used in the ceremony were temporary. with the promise of a more permanent replacement.

On Thursday, the University of Alabama installed the permanent plaque outside of Gate 1 of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The permanent bronze plaque weighs more than 600 pounds and will stand in honor of the contributions of these two legendary Alabama football players.

Jackson, a running back who attended Carroll High School in Ozark, Ala., was offered a football scholarship by Tide Head Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant and Alabama in 1971, becoming the first black player to receive a scholarship offer in program history. In three season with the Crimson Tide, Jackson rushed for 1529 yards and 17 touchdowns. He helped Alabama win a national championship in 1973.

The same year that Jackson was offered a scholarship, Alabama recruited Mitchell, who was a Junior College All-American defensive end attending Eastern Arizona Community College.