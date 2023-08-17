Pentagon review calls for reforms to reverse spike in sexual misconduct at military academies

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – A new report says the U.S. military academies must improve their leadership, stop toxic practices such as hazing, and shift behavior training into the classrooms in order to address an alarming spike in sexual assaults and misconduct.

U.S. officials say the academies must train student leaders better to help their classmates, and upend what has been a disconnect between what the cadets and midshipmen are learning in school and the often negative and unpunished behavior they see by those mentors.

The review calls for additional senior officers to work with students and provide expanded training. Officials described the report on condition of anonymity because it has not been publicly released.

