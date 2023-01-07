Pensacola man wins $15 Million on a scratch off ticket

A Pensacola man won the $15 million top prize from the Florida Lottery’s “Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme Scratch-Off” game. The Florida Lottery announced Friday that 50-year-old Bryan Allen purchased the winning ticket from a Cumberland Farms gas station located on Nine Mile Road in Pensacola.

The $30 BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game launched in February 2021 and features four top prizes of $15 million. The game also features 24 prizes of $1 million. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-259.

According to a release, Allen chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $13,200,000. The retailer will also receive a $30,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

-kn