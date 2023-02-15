Pence will take subpoena fight to Supreme Court if necessary

The Associated Press

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) – Former Vice President Mike Pence says he’ll challenge a subpoena by the special counsel overseeing investigations into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Pence says the subpoena to a vice president is “unprecedented and it’s unconstitutional.”

And Pence says he’s “prepared to take this fight into the court and, if needs be, take it to the Supreme Court of the United States.”

Pence is basing his fight on constitutional ground, namely the separation of power among the branches of government.

The potential 2024 presidential candidate is on his way later Wednesday to Iowa, a key early-voting state on the primary calendar.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/15/2023 4:05:37 PM (GMT -6:00)