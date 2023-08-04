Pence seizes on Trump’s latest indictment as he looks to break through in crowded GOP field

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – As Donald Trump was being arraigned in Washington on yet another round of criminal charges, his running mate-turned-rival Mike Pence moved to capitalize on the news, unveiling merchandise that quoted from the indictment.

The shirts and hats featured the phrase “Too Honest” – a reference to Trump’s response when Pence rebuffed his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Pence’s decision to seize on the words marks a notable change in tone for a usually cautious candidate who has so far struggled to break through in a primary dominated by his former boss.

Pence has moved to criticize Trump more aggressively, casting himself as the person who stood up to Trump, averting catastrophe.

8/4/2023 1:18:31 PM (GMT -5:00)