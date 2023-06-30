Pelicans to decline option on forward Herb Jones

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Mason Thompson

The New Orleans Pelicans have opted to decline Herb Jones option for 1.8 million dollars for the 2023-2024, making Jones a restricted free agent.

The former Crimson Tide standout and defensive-minded forward may still be in New Orleans plans. According to ESPN, the Pelicans would like to sign Jones to a long-term deal.

Jones played four years at Alabama. As a senior in 2020-21, Jones won the SEC Player of the Year and helped Alabama win the SEC regular season and tournament title. The Crimson Tide earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Sweet 16.

Becoming a restricted free agent means the Pelicans have the upper hand in free agency. New Orleans will have the chance to match any contract that another team signs Jones to.

The max amount Jones is eligible to get is four-years and $53 million.

New Orleans selected Jones in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft. He quickly found himself playing a huge role on the team. Jones averaged 9.5 points per game as a rookie, but it was the other side of the floor where he really showed his true value to the team.