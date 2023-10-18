Pedestrian killed after early-morning Tuesday crash in Walker County

A man from Nauvoo is dead after he was struck by a pickup truck in Walker County early Tuesday.

Alabama State Troopers reported the crash happened on Redmill Saragossa Road near Edgil Grove Road, about 7 miles northwest of Jasper.

Justin C. Morgan, 30, the pedestrian, was fatally injured when he was struck by the pickup driven by Jason G. Chambers, 51, of Carbon Hill.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the cause of the crash.