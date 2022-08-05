Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Jack Warner Parkway intersection Thursday

Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Jack Warner Parkway and Hackberry Lane on Thursday.

The woman, who is 45 and from Nebraska, was taken by ambulance to DCH Regional Medical Center but later transferred to UAB Hospital for treatment.

The woman’s family was on the scene of the incident and they accompanied her to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.