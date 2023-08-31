Pedestrian hit and killed by a driver

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division is investigating a crash that killed a Reform woman. The deadly crash happened Wednesday shortly before 9 AM. Troopers said the crash happened on Hwy 82, near mile marker 33, about 11 miles west of Northport in Tuscaloosa County. 46-year-old Jennifer Fields was hit by a 2017 Honda Accord driven by 27-year-old Destiny Hopkins of Tuscaloosa. Fields was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.