Pedestrian dies after getting hit by SUV on U.S. 82 Thursday

A 21-year-old man from Duncanville has died after he was hit by a vehicle Thursday night.

The incident happened on U.S. Highway 82 near the 55-mile marker, about 1 mile east of Tuscaloosa in Tuscaloosa County.

Samuel R. Ellis was fatally injured when he was struck by an SUV driven by a 45-year-old woman from Duncanville.

Ellis was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the incident.