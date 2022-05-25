Pedestrian dead in Marengo County crash early Wednesday

A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian early this morning in Marengo County has claimed the life of a man from Gallion.

The wreck happened on Alabama Highway 25 near the 33-mile marker, about 5 miles south of Faunsdale.

Willie J. Harris, 24, was fatally injured when he was struck by a tractor-trailer driven by a man from Uniontown. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the cause of the incident.