Pedestrian dead after being struck by train in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa Police say a man in his 50s is dead after he was struck by a train this afternoon.

Norfolk Southern Railroad altered TPD of the incident just after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Road at 39th Avenue East.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating, which is standard any time someone dies in an unexpected manner.

The man who was killed has not yet been identified.