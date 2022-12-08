Pausing breast cancer treatment for pregnancy appears safe

A new study is reassuring for women who are taking hormone-blocking pills after a breast cancer diagnosis and want to become pregnant.

It finds that they can take a two-year break from these drugs to get pregnant without raising their short-term risk of cancer coming back.

The women in the study returned to hormone-blocking therapy after the break.

Results of the new study are being discussed Thursday at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

Breast cancer is more common in older women, but increasingly it’s being diagnosed during child-bearing years. Researchers will continue to follow the study participants.

