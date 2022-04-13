Paul Tyson in thick of quarterback competition at Arizona State following spring practice

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Javon Williams

Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Paul Tyson appears to be squarely in the quarterback mix at his new school, Arizona State.

The Sun Devils wrapped up their Spring Practice this past weekend with live scrimmage in front of fans at Sun Devil Football Stadium. About 4,000 fans were in attendance at Saturday’s showcase.

Tyson and returning ASU back-up quarterback, Trenton Bourguet split reps with the first and second team in the scrimmage. The top highlight for Tyson was a 40-yard pass play to wide receiver Bryan Thompson.

Arizona State Head Football Coach Herm Edwards doesn’t seem ready to officially name a starting quarterback. Following the scrimmage, he called the position “very fluid”.

If the quarterback competition does carry over into Fall Practice, or even if ASU decides to add another quarterback out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, Tyson is getting exactly what he was looking for when in his new school.

“Coming in here, talking with Coach Herm (Edwards) along with the other coaches, I knew that I was going to have the chance to compete no matter what,” Tyson said at a press conference earlier this month. “They were going to push me to be the best person and player possible.

“Now it’s just another day in the office just to continue to compete no matter who’s out there.”

Arizona State kicks off the 2022 season at home against Northern Arizona on Thursday, Sept. 1.