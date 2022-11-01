Paul Pelosi’s accused attacker held without bail

paul pelosi

The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A San Francisco judge has ordered the man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her, to be held without bail.

Adam Lipson, a lawyer for defendant David DePape, entered a not guilty plea on Depape’s behalf during the brief hearing Tuesday in Superior Court in San Francisco.

It was the first public appearance since the early Friday attack for DePape, a fringe activist drawn to conspiracy theories.

Prosecutors allege that he wanted to kidnap Speaker Pelosi and break her kneecaps as a warning to other Democratic lawmakers.

The attack on 82-year-old Paul Pelosi sent shockwaves through the political world days before the midterm elections.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

11/1/2022 3:58:45 PM (GMT -5:00)