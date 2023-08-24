Paul Bryant’s new coach gives his team a new look

New Paul Bryant football coach John McKenzie is already putting his own stamp on the Stampede.

When the team opens the season against Park Crossing on Friday, McKenzie says a number of players will be at different positions from where they lined up last year.

“I think going through that adversity of working hard and just being disciplined, getting in conditioning like we want it and trying to build character, I think these guys are ready to play some football now,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie says the position shift is only part of the acclimation process. In addition to getting a new football coach, Paul W. Bryant High School has a new principal.

There are 14 seniors on this years team. McKenzie is counting on them to be the heartbeat of the team and the leaders on the field, helping the young core get up-to-speed. McKenzie expects underclassmen to play important snaps, even early on.

“I like our skill and I like our senior leadership,” McKenzie said. “I think anytime you have a successful program, your seniors have to be our front and I think these seniors have bought in.”

Friday’s opener against Park Crossing Paul Bryant hosts Montgomery’s Park Crossing from Montgomerythe first of four home games the Stampede will play to begin the season.