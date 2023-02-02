Paul Bryant’s Mckanstry signs with Independence CC football

Kenyen Mckanstry of Paul W. Bryant High School is taking his talents to the college level and signs with Independence Community College in Kansas.

“It’s just a dream come true, you know. I didn’t think I was going to get the chance to play but God willing, he allowed me to play and get the scholarship,” Mckanstry said.

Mckanstry is undeterred by the 714-mile distance between his hometown, Tuscaloosa and Independence, Kan. He has never seen the college campus in-person but Independence Football Head Coach Jason Martin and his staff made him a high-priority recruit.

“They kept talking to me (and) kept trying to get me to come and stuff like that,” Mckanstry said. “They just showed me they wanted me to come play for them and they are like family. That’s what they prioritize: family. I feel like I’m part of the family now.”

Mckanstry is a pass-rushing defensive end prospect. He is listed at 6 foot 2 and 218 pounds.

Independence Community College has one of the top junior college football programs in the United States. The Pirates compete in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference. The football team was featured in the popular Netflix series ‘Last Chance U’.