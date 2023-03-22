Paul Bryant star signs to play basketball at the next level

By WVUA 23 Student Sports Reporter Sam Holley

Paul Bryant High School celebrated one of its own who is getting the opportunity to compete at the college level.

Jonathan Crawford, who plays point guard for the basketball team, signed to Marion Military Institute and plans to play basketball for the Tigers.

Crawford earned All-Region team honors as a senior. He talked about all the work he’s put in on the court and what this moment meant to him. Crawford helped Paul Bryant reach the semi-finals of the Class 6A state basketball playoffs.

“It means a lot to me,” Crawford said. “I worked hard since I was in 6th grade. That’s when I first started playing, I was 12 and I told my dad I wanted to play. I stopped playing football for this and I worked for it. It feels good.”

Marion Military Institute finished its season 18-13 (13-9) and lost in the NJCAA South District Quarterfinal.