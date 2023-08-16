Paul Bryant football team has big expectations in first season with new head coach

By WVUA23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Tuscaloosa City Schools hosted a fall sports media day on Monday for coaches and student athletes at the city’s three high schools: Central, Northridge, and Paul Bryant. Players and coaches from football, girls’ flag football, cross country, and volleyball got to share their thoughts and goals for the upcoming season.

I’m at the Tuscaloosa Career and Technical Academy where the TCS Media Day is being held. Athletes and coaches for all the fall sports are talking to the media ab their upcoming season. Find out more tn on @WVUA23Sports w/ @garyharris_wvua pic.twitter.com/ZJS1tNDLKR — Juliet Brown (@julietbrowntv) August 14, 2023

Paul Bryant replaced its head football coach after multiple subpar seasons. New head coach, John McKenzie, emphasized to his players that improving from last year’s 1-9 record doesn’t mean winning two games. The whole team has bigger aspirations.

“Winning two games is not suffice,” the first year head coach said. “We wanna try to get into the playoffs. We wanna try to focus on tryna get a seed in that playoff, and then build upon that.”

The Stampede opens its season against Park Crossing on Aug. 25 at home.