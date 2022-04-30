Paul Bryant football star Zabrian Moore sets sights on the NFL

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Payton Mannie

Zabrian Moore knows he has the skill to be in the NFL. The thing that the draft process looks to answer is how far he’s willing to go to maximize his talents and he must prove it.

“You just have to base your skill and everything else and leave it in someone else’s hands,” Moore said. “Like I said, I think I did enough over the course of college and just pray and hope for the best. You’re kind of leaving off on faith when you enter the draft and just hoping that someone will pick you up just go from there.”

Moore has been dreaming of playing in the NFL since he was four years old. Head football coach at Paul W. Bryant, Eldrick Hall, realized Moore was a special athlete from the first moment he watched him play. Moore is one of the few athletes from Paul Bryant that has the skill to play in the NFL, but the desire and passion to achieve that goal are what keep him going.

“I was just telling them man, all you guys are going to get a chance to play at the next level collegiately, and you guys have some special talent,” Hall said. “If you just stay humble, get fortunate enough to stay healthy, and be in a good system, then all you guys are going to get a shot. Just know that all those guys were on the same team and to see them have this opportunity, it’s just a great feeling. It’s very rewarding as the head football coach.

If Moore is able to find a way to realize his dreams in the NFL, it would give Paul Bryant High School the rare distinction of having two wide receivers from the 2015 team, both in the league. Seth Williams just finished his rookie season in the NFL. The former teammates still train together in the offseason, which gives Moore a great mentor to know what he has to do to make it to the big leagues