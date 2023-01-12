Paul Bryant football introduces new head coach

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Kalen Brooks

Paul Bryant High School has its new head football coach.

John McKenzie was introduced at the high school on Wednesday afternoon, having a chance to meet parents and the Cottondale community. McKenzie says “support” is essential in building a successful program.

“People want to invest in successful things.” McKenzie said. “We got to put a productive product out there where our parents, our community, our stakeholders, and anybody that’s around Bryant High School and Bryant football. They want to be a part of success. I think that’s going to be the biggest thing no matter what we say.”

John McKenzie has been named the Varsity Head Football Coach! Let’s welcome Coach McKenzie to Stampede Nation!#StampedeStrong pic.twitter.com/ZeUGcC66uh — Paul W. Bryant Stampede (@PWBAthletics) January 11, 2023

McKenzie says he wants to produce a winning team that gives back to the community and Paul Bryant alumni, so fans can be proud and look for further ways to show support.

McKenzie replaces former Paul Bryant head coach Eldrick Hill, who’s contract was not renewed following the 2022 season.

Last season, McKenzie was the head football coach at Murphy High School in Mobile. The Panthers finished 2-7.

He had much greater success as his previous stop, at Vigor High School. In two seasons, McKenzie helped the Wolves go 19-6 and capture the AHSAA Class 4A State Championship in 2021.