Past Fox firings carry lessons for network after Carlson

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Tucker Carlson wasn’t the first Fox New host to be fired at the peak of his powers.

So were Glenn Beck and Bill O’Reilly before him. And those cases offer lessons.

Fox recovered from those exits with barely a dent in its ratings, while those who left the network’s dominant platform didn’t reach the same career heights again.

Fox’s two most popular programs were the replacements for Beck and O’Reilly.

Some experts say Carlson may be harder to replace because he’s the person at the network who seemed most attuned to the Donald Trump base of the Republican Party.

Fox will likely take its time in naming a replacement.

