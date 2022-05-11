Partnership offers relief for rural hospital’s staffing

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Asher Redd

Bibb Medical Center and Shelton State Community College held an interest meeting at Bibb Wellness Facility on Tuesday evening to provide students with resources for starting in the medical field after graduation.



Students of all ages attended the meeting, learned about the course and explored potential career opportunities.



The program requires students to work at Bibb Medical Center for two years after completing the course, ensuring students get an education for free and the hospital gets employees as the health care worker shortage continnues.

“I think everyone knows, right now, we need more nurses,” said Shelton State Community College Interim President Chris Cox.



Bibb Medical Center Chief Operating Officer Camille Gibson said the lack of nurses is dire, and it’s partnerships like these that can bridge the gap.



“There are many needs across health care, not just nurses, but real health care physicians and the other disciplines of health care are greatly needed.”



Gibson said this program is all about supporting the community.

“People are not having to travel, they can still work a full-time job and take our classes in the evenings and be close to home, because the travel, the time, the money is a barrier for anyone,” she said.

Cox predicted many Bibb County students could “go to work right here in Bibb County” because of this program.



The next interest meeting is happening May 24 at Bibb Wellness Facility.

