Part of McFarland Blvd closed for bridge inspection

jack warner parkway

The westbound right lane and ramp to the Jack Warner Pkwy Bridge over McFarland Blvd was closed Thursday so Alabama Department of Transportation crews could inspect the bridge.

John McWilliams, ALDOT’s public information officer, said parts of the road were closed from 9 a.m. through 3:30 p.m.

“The bridge crew then swapped to the eastbound lanes of US-82, “said McWilliams.

The inspection did not impact or close the Jack Warner Pkwy ramp toward the University of Alabama. The results of the inspection were not immediately known.

-kn