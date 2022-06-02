Part of I-359 shut down this morning after pedestrian fatality

A portion of the southbound lanes of Interstate 359 was shut down this morning while officers investigated a traffic fatality.

Tuscaloosa Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around the area of I-359 and Oscar Baxter Drive around 3:50 a.m. Police and medics arrived within minutes, but the man had died from his injuries.

TPD’s Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating. I-359 southbound has been closed from the area just south of the I-20/59 on-ramp to Skyland Boulevard.