Parrish woman dies in wreck early Monday

fatal crash

A 33-year-old woman from Parrish died in the wake of a single-vehicle crash early this morning.

The wreck happened around 2 a.m. July 11 on Alabama Highway 269 near the 31-mile marker, about 3 miles south of Parrish in Walker County.

Whitney K. Bailey was fatally injured when the car she was driving left the road and struck a culvert headwall.

Bailey, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the cause of the wreck.