Parks in Alabama’s Black Belt split nearly $2 Million

Several parks in the Black Belt will receive part of nearly $2 million provided by the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), awarded the grant money to recreational facilities in nine Alabama communities.

“These projects increase the opportunities for Alabamians to get out and enjoy the great outdoors,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased that these grants will enhance recreational areas that not only provide a great place to get some exercise, but also create treasured family memories that last a lifetime. I urge every Alabamian to visit and enjoy your local park.”

The money will be used to build splash pads, playgrounds, ballfields, trails and upgrade current outdoor amenities.