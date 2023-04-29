Parks in Alabama’s Black Belt split nearly $2 Million

Several parks in the Black Belt will receive part of nearly $2 million provided by the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), awarded the grant money to recreational facilities in nine Alabama communities.
“These projects increase the opportunities for Alabamians to get out and enjoy the great outdoors,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased that these grants will enhance recreational areas that not only provide a great place to get some exercise, but also create treasured family memories that last a lifetime. I urge every Alabamian to visit and enjoy your local park.”
The money will be used to build splash pads, playgrounds, ballfields, trails and upgrade current outdoor amenities.
“Parks, playgrounds and trails contribute not only to the health of individuals, but also to the quality of life of a community,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “I commend these local leaders who saw a need for these projects and pursued them.”
Recipients (listed by county), amount of grant and projects are:
Autauga County
Autauga County Commission ($500,000) – The county will use funds to construct several lighted ballfields and a parking area at Pine Level Park in the Pine Level community.
Chilton County
City of Clanton ($228,766) – The city of Clanton plans to construct a 3,000-square-foot splash pad at Clanton City Park in addition to building a new bridge over Black Snake Creek.
Choctaw County
Town of Butler ($266,087)– The town will purchase nearly 20 acres of wooded property adjacent to Zack Roger Park and will extend an existing trail on the newly acquired land.
Colbert County
Colbert County Commission ($250,000) – Funds will be used to construct a restroom/shower facility and renovate an existing restroom/shower building, level campsites, replace picnic tables and make other upgrades at Rose Trail Park near Cherokee.
Crenshaw County
City of Luverne ($115,000) – The city will construct a splash pad and add sidewalks and handicap parking at E.L. Turner Park.
Houston County
City of Taylor ($171,528) – The city will use funds to provide additional playground equipment and construct a pavilion at Taylor Walking Trail Park.
Pickens County
Town of Carrollton ($84,000) – The town will use funds to add a playground, pavilion and lighting at Carrollton Municipal Park.
Town of Gordo ($159,330) – The town will install a new splashpad and playground at Gordo PARA Park.
Washington County
Town of Millry ($20,000) – The town will use funds to improve a parking area at Roy Chapman Sportsplex, the town’s only park.
The program requires recipients to equally match the amount of the award with cash or in-kind commitments. The program can fund projects involving playfields, trails, parks, playgrounds, picnic and camping areas, including related amenities and land acquisition which will be dedicated for recreation use.