Parks and Recreation Month: PARA highlighting parks, facilities throughout July

BY WVUA Digital Reporter Ben Smith

TUSCALOOSA – Did you know July is Parks and Recreation Month?

The Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority is highlighting everything it offers and encouraging residents to come out and enjoy its parks located throughout Tuscaloosa County this month.

And it’s looking for residents who want to share their stories about how PARA’s facilities have helped improve their lives.

Have a story you wanna share? Post it on Facebook or Instagram and tag @PARATuscaloosa, or use the hashtag #WhereCommunityGrows.

“We are appreciative to receive proclamations of support from the Tuscaloosa County Commission, city of Tuscaloosa and city of Northport proclaiming Park and Recreation Month in our community,” said PARA CEO Brain C. Davis in a news release. “We invite our community to share how parks and recreation have benefited them and positively impacted their quality of life.”

National Park and Recreation Month is an initiative from the National Recreation and Park Association as a way to strengthen local communities and recognize parks and recreation professionals for their work.

This year’s theme is Where Community Grows, focusing on the role parks and recreation workers have in building their communities.

PARA is posting regular updates highlighting local parks and upcoming events throughout the month on its social media accounts.