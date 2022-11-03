Parkland school killer formally sentenced to life in prison

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz has been formally sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer sentenced him Wednesday for the 2018 murder of 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Scherer could not sentence him to death because the jury in his recently concluded trial could not unanimously agree that he deserved execution.

Before Cruz was sentenced, parents and other relatives of Cruz’s victims spent two days telling him of their anger and hate toward him.

They called him evil, a coward, a monster and subhuman.

