PARA seeking Christmas parade marshal, participants

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Emilee Boster

The Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority is seeking participants and grand marshal applications for the 46th annual West Alabama Christmas Parade, happening Dec. 5.

This year’s parade theme? A Retro Christmas.

Floats, decorated vehicles, bands and marching groups can enter a judged competition. Judges will award trophies to one group in each category and one overall trophy for Best of Show. Winners will be announced on PARA’s social media after the parade.

Participants can register for the parade and competition for $30 or enter the parade without judging for $25. All registrations are online or at all PARA Activity Centers and are due by Nov. 15 at 5 p.m.

PARA is also asking for nominations for the parade’s Grand Marshal, an individual who has made significant, lasting contributions to the community and has personal career accomplishments. The parade’s first Grand Marshal in 1976 was Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant, and its most recent 2021 Grand Marshals were Nancy Blewitt, Jheovanny Gomez and Pam Parker.

Nomination forms can be found online or at all PARA Activity Centers and are due Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. The full list of parade rules is online.

The event will begin with a tree lighting ceremony at 5:15 p.m. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m.