PARA seeking answers after Fosters park vandalized

The Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority is searching for the person or people responsible after Braughton Park in Fosters was vandalized this week.

PARA said the incident happened some time on July 3, and photos from the organization show concession stand doors and soap dispensers knocked down, toilet paper and paper towel dispensers damaged and debris fired from a fire extinguisher.

Because of the damage, the bathroom and concessions stand at Broughton Park will be closed until further notice.

If you have any information about the incident, please call 205-562-3220.