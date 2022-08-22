PARA offering signups for children’s swim lessons

children swimming, swim, pool

Looking to get your children into swim lessons? The Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority is offering signups for Nancie Blewitt Swim Lessons right now.

Classes are filled on a first-come, first-served basis and space is limited. Each level has nine classes total, and the cost is $99.

Classes include:

Entry level, for ages 4-10

Intermediate level, for ages 4-13

Swim training, no age requirement

Sessions include:

Sept. 7-Sept. 28

Oct. 3-Oct. 31

Nov. 2-Nov. 30

All classes take place Mondays and Wednesdays at the Faucett Center, 1600 James I. Harrison Parkway in Tuscaloosa.

Learn more or sign up right here.