PARA hosting public forums so residents can meet executive director finalists

The Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority is searching for a new executive director, and the public’s help is needed in making the final decision.

PARA is hosting two forums next week, offering a chance for residents to meet with the top finalists.

The first meeting is Monday, Feb. 20, with candidate Brian Davis from Vestavia Hills. The second meeting is Wednesday, Feb. 22, with candidate Sean De Palma from Panama City, Florida.

Each meeting is from 2 to 3 p.m. at the McDonald Hughes Community Center.

PARA Public Relations and Marketing Manager Becky Booker said the finalists will introduce themselves, discuss their PARA philosophy and share their hopes for the organization’s future.

“I was very encouraged that everybody is so excited about it,” Booker said. “We had a lot of applications. We spent a lot of time screening and Googling. It was a really fun process. We really appreciate the work that the committee did.”

Booker said PARA serves more than 1 million residents every year.