PARA announces partnership with Atlanta Braves RBI program

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority is teaming up with the Atlanta Braves organization for the Druid City Baseball League.

The league is in its second season of collaboration with the Benjamin Barnes Branch YMCA to help promote the game of baseball throughout underserved areas in Tuscaloosa County.

“It’s great to be affiliated with the Braves organization regionally and with the Benjamin Barnes Branch YMCA locally,” said PARA Executive Director Gary Minor.

The Braves RBI program supports recreational leagues that operate youth baseball and softball programs in underprivileged areas.

Atlanta Braves FoundationExecutive Director Danielle Bedasse said she is excited to welcome Tuscaloosa as a Braves RBI Affiliate.

“This program is intended to bring resources and support to organizations providing accessible opportunities to baseball and softball across Braves country,” said Bedasse. “We are grateful for this partnership, and for the kids that will experience the game we so love.”

PARA is hopeful to expose local children to the game of baseball in the wake of a decline in participation.

“We are extremely excited about the affiliation and credibility the Atlanta Braves RBI program brings to our league,” said PARA Director of Community Outreach, Athletics and PARA4life programs Jay Logan. “The entire Braves organization has been great to work with, and to become an affiliate speaks to the commitment the Braves have for reviving youth baseball in under resourced areas.”

To become a Braves RBI Affiliate, leagues are required to meet specific criteria and make a commitment to help grow the game by reducing costs for participants, providing quality coaching and promoting a positive, healthy environment.

Player registration is open through March 18. Registration costs $65 per player, but financial assistance is available for those in need.

You can visit online here for registration details and more information.