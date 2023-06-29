PARA announces 2nd annual Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic

golf

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

The Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic will return this fall.

The Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreations Authority announced that the LPGA EPSON Tour tournament will be Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 at the Ol’ Colony Golf Complex.

The Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic is an official qualifier of the EPSON Tour. The EPSON Tour helps women golfers make it to their ultimate goal of playing on the LPGA Tour. Professional women golfers from nearly 30 countries will compete at the Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic. The event brings excitement to the Tuscaloosa community.

“We’ve got golfers from over twenty countries around the world. They’re coming in, their families are coming in,” said Brian C. Davis, CEO of PARA. “Potentially we have fans that can drive in from Mississippi, Tennessee and Georgia to watch the event. Not only that it gives our local people a chance to come in and see a professional event (but it also) doesn’t cost people to come in and watch the event.”

PARA encourages members of the community to get involved through a variety of volunteer, sponsorship, and spectator opportunities. For more information, visit www.tuscaloosatoyotaclassic.com.