Panel: Trump staffers pushed unproven COVID treatment at FDA

hydroxychloroquine

WASHINGTON (AP) – A special House panel looking into the government’s coronavirus response says the Trump White House tried to pressure U.S. health experts into reauthorizing the drug hydroxychloroquine that had been discredited as a COVID-19 treatment.

The report by the Democratic-led subcommittee provides new evidence of the administration’s efforts to override Food and Drug Administration decisions early in the pandemic.

And it sheds light on the role TV personalities such as Fox News’ Laura Ingraham and Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon now running for the Senate, played in first bringing hydroxychloroquine to the attention of White House officials.

The report focuses on pressure at the FDA, the gatekeeper for the drugs, vaccines and other countermeasures against the virus.

8/24/2022 4:29:33 PM (GMT -5:00)