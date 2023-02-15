Panel backs moving opioid antidote Narcan over the counter

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. health advisers say the overdose-reversal drug naloxone should be made available over the counter.

It’s the latest government proposal to increase use of the medication against the opioid overdose crisis. The nasal spray version, Narcan, is already available without a prescription in all 50 states.

But switching it to over-the-counter status would allow it to be sold in vending machines, supermarkets and other locations.

The positive vote by an Food and Drug Administration advisory panel came despite difficulties understanding how to use the drug in a company study.

FDA will make a final decision on the drug in coming weeks.

2/15/2023 4:05:37 PM (GMT -6:00)