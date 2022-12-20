PAL gives bikes away just in time for Christmas

Nothing says Merry Christmas to a young person better than a brand new bike. Last Friday the Police Athletic League (PAL) gym in Tuscaloosa was filled with gifts, bikes, and excitement.

Every family that reached out to PAL was able to get a brand new bicycle. Thirteen bikes were given out just ahead of Christmas.

Tuscaloosa Police Officer Princess Norwood shares how much she enjoys these events.

“It’s a special day for me because I’m actually the director here at the PAL program. I work with these kids every day,” Norwood said. “Just being able to give back to them, see the smiles on their faces, and know the things they need, that will warm their hearts during this holiday season.”

The Police Athletic League began in New York City in 1914. It was launched here in Tuscaloosa in 1988.

-kn