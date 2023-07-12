Pair of Alabama players drafted on final day of MLB Draft

4/15/22 MBA Alabama vs Tennessee Alabama Baseball's Jim Jarvis(10) Photo by Cian Leach

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama baseball had two players, shortstop Jim Jarvis and pitcher Garrett McMillan drafted on Day 3 of the MLB Draft. In all, six Crimson Tide players were selected in the 2023 draft which is the most for the program since 2016.

The Detroit Tigers selected Jarvis in the 11th round with the No. 320 pick overall.

The San Diego, Calif. native played a huge role in the Crimson Tide’s success down the stretch last season. His leadership on and off the field helped the team stick together after the team was forced to terminate the contract of head coach Brad Bohannon in May.

Jarvis had the game-winning hit, a walk-off single versus Nicholls State in the Crimson Tide’s first game of the Tuscaloosa Regional Tournament. He ended the season with a .273 batting average, 10 doubles, and 30 RBIs. His defensive play earned him the 2023 Golden Glove award, given to each top defensive player at each position.

McMillan will join Alabama teammate Hunter Furtado in Pittsburgh. The Pirates selected McMillan in the 14th round with the No. 407 pick overall.

The Tuscaloosa native heard his name called in last year’s MLB Draft in the 19th round but elected to return for another season. A shoulder injury sidelined McMillan for the first six weeks of the season, but he earned Saturday night starting duties after his return.

The right-handed pitcher appeared in 10 games with nine starts and pitched 42.1 innings. He ended the season with a 4.89 earned run average and a 4-2 record. In SEC play, he limited hitters to a .231 average while striking out 26 hitters which ranked second on the team.

Catcher Dominic Tamez signed a free agent contract with the Chicago White Sox.

Dominic Tamez has signed with the Chicago White Sox has an un drafted free agent. #BamaBaseball pic.twitter.com/jqNv9vyFMq — Roger Patrick Myers (@rogerpatmyers) July 12, 2023

Tamez split time with Mac Guscette at catcher early in the season before moving into the designated hitter role. He hit .289 with five home runs and 10 doubles. Tamez recorded his second career two-homer game against Mississippi State. The Texas native started his career at Arkansas before going to a community college for a year and transferring to Alabama.

Tamez’s deal leaves Guscette as the sole returner from last season’s starting lineup.

Andrew Pinckney (102nd overall | Washington Nationals), Grayson Hitt (112th Overall | Arizona Diamondbacks), Hunter Furtado (167th Overall | Pittsburgh Pirates), and Caden Rose (208th Overall | Boston Red Sox) were selected on Day 2 of the MLB Draft.