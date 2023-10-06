Overwhelmed with college application fees? UA’s free app week can help

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Kennedy Payne

The cost of college applications can add up, but both high school and college seniors are in luck.

The University of Alabama is waiving these fees starting next week.

Free App Week runs from October 16th – October 20th. During this time there will be no cost for undergraduate and graduate admissions applications.

This week relieves students and parents from any financial burden, and ensures that everyone who wants to attend can apply.

Destiny Jarmon, UA Regional Recruiter, says, “”Definitely in my recruiting area, I’m in the blackbelt of Alabama, so I have a lot of students coming from a lot of different financial backgrounds, and it helps them a lot. That’s where I see the most influx in my applications because they don’t have to worry about it. A lot of parents are calling making sure it is real, because it’s like a good opportunity for them that not everybody gets.”

Free App Week happens once every year, so UA is encouraging you to apply while you can!

Students can apply to UA for free after submitting contact information to Undergraduate Admissions’ Free App Week page right here.

Graduate students can also visit this link in order to apply to UA Graduate school at no cost.