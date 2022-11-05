Outside The Huddle: Training Mindset Shift

Former Alabama football player Donnie Lee has the perfect reminder of the sacrifice it requires to reach for the highest levels in sports: a miniature action figure in his likeness as a member of the Crimson Tide.

The figurine, which was a gift from the mother of one of his teammates, is missing a portion of its right leg and one of the fingers on its right hand.

“Literally to a tee. It’s the whole nine man,” said Lee, who was a scout team player for Alabama from 2014-2017. “It’s the ACL, the finger injury, and the fact that (the figurine) is still going after the ball even when it is not there. It’s about that endless pursuit of where your body is and what we have to put ourselves through”

Lee jokingly refers to the action figure as his voodoo doll. The wear and tear reflected on the toy predated the real life injuries he suffered during his time as an athlete at Alabama.

“The leg starting messing up (on the toy), right at the joint,” he said. “Right after that, I tear my ACL. It was crazy. And then, to add to it — it’s got a broken middle finger. The middle finger is completely gone. I broke my middle finger my last year playing ball. I always thought that was a little joke.”

There is a common phrase in sports: injuries are part of the game. But maybe they don’t have to be as widespread as they once were.

Within the past decade, there has been a mindset shift in athletic training, from a power-lifting approach to a focus on “explosive movement”.

The University of Alabama was at the forefront of the change, transitioning to more movement-based workouts in early 2020.

Alabama Crimson Tide Head Coach Nick Saban says his football program witnessed a significant improvement within the first year of the shift.

“Last year our injuries were down by about 50%, soft tissue injuries. We increased explosive movement during the season by almost 5%, which we had not done for several years,” Saban said at the 2021 Southeastern Conference Media Days.

Lee has incorporated movement-based athletic training in his own workout facility, The Lab Tuscaloosa, which opened in early 2021.

One clear change in the new workout approach is an increased emphasis on the warm-up before the workout. Lee says the workouts when he was at Alabama, from 2014-2017, did not prioritize the pre-workout phase.

“If we warmed up for 5 minutes, then we just real deal spent a lot of time getting warmed up,” he said. “Now you see guys guy spending 20-to-30 minutes getting warmed up

“Rehab and prehab definitely need to be at the forefront of elite athletes daily itinerary”

Another obvious difference in the current workout mindset is how long it lasts. Lee says his training sessions average 50 minutes, compared to the two hour workout he and other athletes went through a few years ago.

“I think what has changed now is that we can be efficient in 45 minutes to an hour if we just concentrate on the right muscles as opposed to training for two hours,” Lee said. “If we train for two hours…(and) if we are training again tomorrow for 2 hours, at some point we are going to work out the same muscles twice, which is what is going to end up leading to injury.

“I think that is where you were seeing a lot more of those, let’s get in 45 minutes to an hour. If it’s in season, we may be in here for 25 minutes to 30 minutes — just in and out let’s take care of our bodies.”