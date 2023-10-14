Outside The Huddle: The importance of prioritizing brain health

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Molly Harrold

For athletes, a strict regimen is key to their success, but there are a multitude of factors that contribute to brain health that can be the biggest advantage toward concussion prevention.

For Jessica Wallace, that is her ultimate goal. Wallace and the University of Alabama’s “M.A.T.C.H.E.D” Lab is working with ten high schools across west Alabama and Birmingham connecting with athletes on the benefits of eating right, going to bed on time, and the importance of equipment with concussion awareness.

“Football is a contact sport and concussions are going to happen, but so are ankle sprains, so are knee injuries. And yes your brain is something we need to protect and there are ways we can prevent them,” said Wallace.

And it is not just the athletes, but her topic of teaching has been resonating with coaches who want to strive towards bettering their brain health.

Central High School coach Demario Pippen said, “The biggest thing for me, I’m a student. So when she comes, I am sitting back myself: okay I’m really learning from this lady like. Like you said, not only the nutrition portion but, hey coach you need to get your proper rest. For me to have enough energy to give these kids that I need to give.”

But one of the key factors for a football player on the field is the helmet he is wearing.

Wallace takes the various sizes given to the athletes and can determine whether the helmet is going to be a proper fit, too loose, or too tight, and make that adjustment.

Paul Bryant High School coach John McKenzie said, “The helmet fitting can prevent a concussion. I think it has [to do] with her proper training and treatment she’s been giving our players.”

Weekly programs are held at the high schools that consist of improving performance, building better habits, signs and symptoms, and terminology of brain health. The overall goal is to increase awareness of concussion risks. And a great way to do this for teenagers is an engaging activity for them to learn.

“Every kid gets a bingo card and it’s all randomized, the terms that are on the card. They get a little cup of M&Ms or a bag of Skittles or something that they can use for bingo markers. What we do is- I have a presentation and within that, I have videos embedded, I have some photos and we have all the terms associated with the science and symptoms of concussions,” Wallace said.

Wallace says that rather than sending the athletes home with a form and having everyone sign it, sitting down with a team and going over the risks and breaking everything down with them is so much more informative.

“This is what we are trying to teach. We are trying to teach more than just football. We want to make sure we have well-rounded citizens that they can be productive in life,” McKenzie said.

As Wallace works with more high schools each week, more awareness is being spread about brain health, and she believes that is the most important thing for high school athletes to know firsthand.