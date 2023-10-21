Outside The Huddle: Resistance Bands

Practice is the art of assimilation.

Sports teams are continually searching for ways to create a game day atmosphere in advance. That sense of “mirroring” is not just a psychological tool. Athletes train their bodies in the same way.

“The worst part of a track meet is when the lactic acid begins to build up in your quadriceps and all the sudden your leg start to feel like spaghetti,” said Donnie Lee Jr., former two-sport athlete at the University of Alabama. “You are running but your legs are not going anywhere — straight spaghetti, spaghetti, spaghetti.

“I knew that I needed to feel that spaghetti feeling again in training.”

Resistance bands help recreate the feeling of “spaghetti”. The elastic band can be used in a workout to simulate fatigue that athletes experience in competition, while also making it possible to train with the same movements they use on the field.

“Their is a lot of cutting and shifting,” said Aerial Horton, Strength and Conditioning Coach and P.E. Teacher at Paul Bryant High School. “Sometimes you can’t help it just because you have someone that is 300 pounds landing on an ankle. Those are some things that you just can’t help but if you can get it strong enough to reduce it so it won’t be as bad of an injury if it does happen.”

Resistance work compliments the classic workout routine in the same way that resistance bands target muscles that compliment the groups that are front and center like biceps, triceps, and quadriceps.

“When you tear your ACL, we focus so much on, ‘oh, my knee is hurting’. But your quadricep starts to atrophy long before that,” Lee said. “It’s a sign of the ACL getting ready to go away.

“When I went to rehab I’m like: ‘all right, I’m about to spend all this time locked in on my quadricep. And (the physical therapist) is like no — we are going to work our way down and attack every single thing around (the quadricep) so then it can be stronger. That is the biggest part of it, if I have this one big muscle (and) I recognize that my entire body is connected (then) I need to focus on those connecting muscles that can be more supportive of that bigger muscle.”

“Adding extra resistance and working those different muscles in the spot that need them to get out of, it is a big help,” Horton said. “I have been very successful, and I have been very successful in increasing our one rep maxes.”

The results don’t lie. Horton has incorporated more resistance band work with the Paul Bryant football team this season. The Stampede has had marked growth weight room and tangible improvement keeping its players on the field and out of the treatment room. The team has suffered fewer setbacks with ankle, knee, and shoulder joints.

In short, the Stampede has become more durable.