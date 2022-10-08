Outside The Huddle: Redden Family’s Tide Tradition runs deep

Brian Hale has never had trouble appreciating college football’s ‘past’ due to the fact that he grew up not concerned with stats as much as stories.

“The bedtime stories were daytime stories,” said Hale of the experience of watching games with his grandfather, “and they were usually happening during games or during long trips when we were in the car together…

“I learned quite a bit. I could tell you.”

Hale’s grandfather, Jake Redden, attended the University of Alabama and played two seasons of football for Crimson Tide Head Coach Frank Thomas, in 1937 and 1938.

But Hale’s grandfather wasn’t just ‘coached’ by a Hall of Fame coaching legend. He was roommates with one too. Jake Redden spent a summer living with an Alabama student coach by the name of Paul Bryant.

Bryant would eventually earn the nickname “Bear”, and win 323 games in his college football coaching career.

“They ended up building a really good friendship, rooming together,” Hale said.

Hale’s grandfather was actually a second-generation member of the Redden family to attend Alabama and play football for the Crimson Tide. Jake Redden’s father, Guy G., was a two year letterman, in 1904 and 1905.

According to the record book, that makes the Reddens the oldest father-son duo in the history of the Alabama football program.