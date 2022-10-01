Outside The Huddle: Rado Dream Team

Brett Elmore likely felt some preseason ‘jitters’ before the 2022 high school football season.

Elmore became the new play-by-play announcer for Jasper Vikings football, replacing his father, Johnny Elmore, had held the position the previous 42 years.

Johnny Elmore passed away following a 16-month bout with cancer. He died two days before the start of football season.

“That’s the same booth (at Kiro-Gambrell Field) they have had for 42 years, so that is the booth that I grew up in,” Brett Elmore said. “You know, standing there as a 9-year-old, looking over your dad’s shoulder in that booth for all the years. And then suddenly, you are the man. It’s tough”

The younger Elmore began being a part of the radio broadcasts for then-Walker County High School when he was nine years old (the high school changed its name to Jasper High School in 2016).

“Dad thought up this crazy idea and let me do the small colleges and call me the ‘small college expert’. No pun intended, you know. I was 9 years old,” Brett Elmore said. “There was never any doubt what I was going to be doing. I knew this is what I was going to be doing.”

Brett Elmore enjoyed the opportunity. He spent nearly 30 years working side-by-side with his father and Vikings color commentator Woody Wilson during Vikings football games. The younger Elmore made sure the three friends had one final adventure. Early in 2021, after his father had been diagnosed with cancer and a brain tumor, Brett Elmore surprised Johnny and Woody with tickets to the 2022 College Football National Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

“We had no idea. Brett sprung it on us,” Woody Wilson said. “It was great. Like you say – everything but the score.”

Alabama lost the game, 33-18. But the younger Elmore says the outcome was secondary to the time he was able to spend with his father.

“He was taking it all in. He was very thankful for the opportunity to go,” Brett Elmore said. “Because I think deep down in his heart – he was still fighting at that time. But I think deep down he knew that this is probably going to be my last Alabama game. That was hard.”

The late Johnny Elmore had a passion for radio. When it became clear this his son had the same passion, the older Elmore made sure to pass along all the ‘tools of the trade’. That is one of the best gifts a loving father can impart.