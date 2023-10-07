Outside The Huddle: Not All Athletes Wear Jerseys

Grace Mundy grew up with a love of sports. But her playing days ended earlier than expected.

As a player on the soccer team at Holy Spirit Catholic School, Grace suffered a pair of concussions which carried a heavier risk than some of her teammates.

Grace Mundy has a vision condition called “Strabismus”, which is a misalignment of the eyes. She underwent a procedure at age three to correct the issue. But more than 10 years later, the eye condition had begun to show effects once again.

“Over the years the eyes and the brain were not in-sync together,” said Steve Mundy, Grace’s father. “The procedure corrected the issue but over time the improved focus and vision deteriorated. They just weren’t in-sync. They weren’t working together and recommended this vision therapy.”

“When I was doing it originally, it was a lot of work,” Grace Mundy said. “I was having to go every single week. But I’m glad that we did it.”

Grace was no longer able to play soccer. Instead, she and her parents found a new athletic outlet.

“Let’s change your path,” said Mary T. Long, Head Athletic Trainer at Holy Spirit Catholic School. “Mom said, what about maybe working (as a student trainer). We like what you’re doing (and) we like that Grace has an interest in this area.”

For the past two seasons, Grace has helped assist the Holy Spirit football team. Along with helping Long, Grace’s regular duties include preparing the water before practice and wrapping ice packs for players knees and ankles after practice.

“I think it has (helped my confidence) a lot,” Grace Mundy said. “I has meant a lot to me and I think it’s really helped because I know that the coaches, you know, they trust in me.”

Last month, Grace was accepted to attend college at the University of West Alabama, which has one of the top athletic training programs in the state. She essentially turned her life-altering experience into a positive, and found out what she is truly passionate about.