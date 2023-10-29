Outside The Huddle: How Will You Stand Out

tuscaloosa county high football

College recruiting follows a simple core tenet: the squeaky wheel gets the grease.

“I am a huge proponent of, in the recruiting process, you need to be your biggest fan,” said Tyler Fezzey, a licensed sports psychologist. “You need to be the one who is pushing for you and putting yourself out there.”

“If it’s an athlete, are you on Twitter? Are you posting highlight reels? I know a lot of them sometimes don’t want to brag on themselves but maybe that is the only way to get their name out there,” said Ashley Hagler, a counselor at Tuscaloosa County High School.

Hagler says there is twice as much interaction with colleges when they are considering a candidate for an athletic scholarship compared to an academic scholarship.

Despite what we are used to seeing in the heat of competition, bravado does not always come naturally. Tuscaloosa County senior football player Isaac Boulger says the pursuit of a athletic scholarship is “kind of awkward”.

“You have to be kind of pushy with coaches and stuff like that,” Boulger said. “It was kind of awkward because you do not want to bother them. But if you want to get noticed, it kind of takes you bothering them.”

Last week was free college application week. Boulger applied to nine colleges seeking academic scholarships. That is in addition to five athletic scholarship offers he is hoping to pick up.

“There are so many candidates in so many people that are trying to get the scholarship that if you wait for it to come to you, it is probably not going to happen,” Boulger said. “You have to put yourself out there so as many people can see you as you need.”

Research suggests that the age range of 13-to-22 demands more instant gratification. The college recruitment process is an opportunity to show they’re ready to grow out of adolescence and into independence.